Favorite in all the pools, Demi Vollering (Pijnacker, Netherlands, 26 years old) is a rare bird in the peloton of the women’s Tour de France. Raised on the Dutch plain, very close to The Hague, the shy and educated runner from the extremely powerful SD Worx tries to take the weight off the return of the race par excellence: “I don’t want to make it too big in my head; in the end, we competed the same as always”. Vollering soon flew out of the nest and has lived in Switzerland for years, where she enjoys cycling and her motorhome in the mountains. There, showing off enviable landscapes, the Dutch woman trains happily, accompanied by her dog Flo de Ella, as shown in social networks. fond of life camper, always surrounded by nature, declares herself adept at yoga and meditation. “It helps me focus,” she says. Now seventh overall in the Tour de France, less than a minute behind Marianne Vos despite the fall he suffered this Tuesdayattends by video call to EL PAÍS to assess the most special race on the cycling calendar.

Ask. How are you?

Response. Well, I have arrived very well prepared for the Tour. I feel that I have done everything I had to do to arrive in good condition. I am very confident and the sensations are being good.

P. How was the training?

R. We first did an altitude block in Switzerland, close to home. Later, in the last week of June, I traveled to my country to compete in the national championships [no corrió el Giro de Italia] and then, back in Switzerland, we went to reconnoiter the last two stages of the Tour.

P. The toughest.

R. Yes, they will be very pretty, but also very hard. In both there are quite long ports, something unusual in women’s cycling. In addition, they are two very special stages for me because both finishes are just an hour and a half from my house.

P. he knows them well.

R. Yeah, I felt like I had to take some advantage of being so close, so we went reconnaissance. I wanted to be prepared. In the end, I feel like I’m running at home.

P. You grew up in a flat country. Why upload ports?

R. I do not know, that’s the truth [se ríe]. It’s something I’ve liked since I was a child. They have always caught my attention. She saw a rise and thought, what would it be like to go up there on a bicycle? It has something special. And I enjoy it very much.

P. But you also suffer.

R. Yes, quite. The longer the port, the better I feel, but the pain ends up being unavoidable. Behind that difficulty there is always a point where your body finds the perfect rhythm. That point of concentration is something very special. It is almost magical. You feel everything connected, the body responds strongly and the pain disappears.

P. The mental part.

R. Exact. To compete you need strength, dedication, physical training and a lot of mental work.

P. It is not always easy to keep a cool mind.

R. No, there are also bad days, of course. But you have to be patient and know how to wait. That point of concentration doesn’t always come first time. Sometimes it takes time and you think it will never come. But it arrives. You just have to know how to manage it. In the end it is something that is also trained.

P. Has yoga helped you?

R. Yoga or meditation are tools that make your life easier. You learn to deal with your thoughts, to understand yourself better. It is a practice that could help anyone, not just athletes. If your body and mind are in shape, everything is easier.

P. What did you think when you saw the tour route?

R. I got a great joy. Grand Ballon and Super Planche des Belles Filles [los finales en alto de las dos últimas etapas] They are very nice ports. I think I can be at my best there, as long as I keep a cool head.

P. But the goal is to win the general.

R. Yes, it is clear. I have come to it. But I think that if you do well in the last two stages, you will do well in the general classification as well. Even so, I try to think about the day to day, because today’s stage [con final en Bar-sur-Aube] it is also spectacular. Sure there can be surprises.

P. Everyone sees her as one of the great favorites. Why?

R. I have a very strong team that supports me at every moment of the race. Other than that, I think I’m a pretty complete cyclist. Maybe I’m not as good a climber as Annemiek [Van Vleuten]but I have other virtues that allow me to save my strength and confidently reach the decisive sections.

P. Most of the favorites are over thirty. Some are even close to 40. You are still 26 years old.

R. Well, more pressure for them [se ríe]. In the end, I’m going to have many more opportunities to ride the Tour, it doesn’t make me sleepy if it doesn’t go well the first time. I have a lot of future ahead of me.

P. What do you ask of the race from here to the end?

R. I just hope that we can inspire many girls. Let them take the plunge and get on a bike. That would make me very happy.

