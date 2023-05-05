Vollering has a five-second lead over two-time winner Van Vleuten in the classification of the Spanish seven-day stage race. Riejanne Markus is third at twelve seconds.

Classification leader and two-time stage winner Marianne Vos dropped out more than 80 kilometers before the finish on the long Puerto de Navafría (11.5 km at 5.8 percent) and ended up in a large group of pursuers, which also included Movistar climber Liane Lippert. On the final climb, Vollering was too strong for Van Vleuten (Movistar) and Ricarda Bauernfeind (Canyon/SRAM Racing).

Marianne Vos won the fourth stage yesterday, after she had already won the third stage.

Tomorrow there is another hilly stage of 106 kilometers from Castro Urdiales to Laredo. Sunday is the last stage, a tough climb of 93 kilometers from Pola de Siero to Lagos de Covadonga.