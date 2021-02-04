Every time I open my cell phone, my embarrassment is planted in front of me. The assortment of ignominies varies, but the classics do not fail. Haircuts that take 10 years off you, the sale of an ultra-reducing lingerie, pelvic floor exercises to avoid losses, the video of the last horns on a certain television island, the 10 ways to view other people’s photos without leaving a trace, screening alerts Cancer for people over 50. Fears, wishes, ghosts. Paraphilias that you don’t even know you suffer, or enjoy. Self-portraits as accurate and implacable as those stolen photos that horrify you as much as they nail you.

