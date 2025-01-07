Along with the usual avalanche of awards and nominations, awards seasons usually dispense novelties that border on the Kafkaesque. For example, we would all say that the most important news about Demi Moore in the Golden Globes 2025 It would be the victory of the actress for The substance and his subsequent speech, TRUE? Well, there are media that don’t see it that way.

According to Entertainment Weekly, for example, Moore’s biggest shock at the ceremony was her alleged bad gesture toward Kylie Jenner. According to this version of events, the actress would have ignored her sister. kim kardashian when, after his victory was announced, he went to speak with Elle Fanning who sat at the same table as the model and businesswoman and her partner Timothée Chalamet.

The snowball on social networks has reached such a point that Tallulah Willis, daughter of the actress, has taken the floor to defend her mother.

“Let her enjoy her achievements”

“We had spent New Year’s Eve with Elle, so connecting with her after the win was very organic,” said Tallulah, daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, in an Instagram story. “This angel [prosigue, refiriéndose a su madre] “I was shocked and delighted, walking through a room full of people congratulating her.”

So, Willis says, Moore had no intention of putting down Kylie Jenner. “If I had seen KJ congratulating her, I would have given him his space and his time,” he says. And concludes: “Stop the car and let a girl enjoy her achievements.”

Demi Moore’s speech after her victory at the Golden Globes was one of the most applauded moments of the ceremony. “I’ve been doing this for 45 years and this is the first time I’ve won something,” the actress proclaimed with the statuette in her hand, later reminding the producer that, three decades ago, he called her a “popcorn actress”: “At the time, I thought that meant I didn’t deserve things like this,” he said.

