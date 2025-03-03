The actress, first nominated at the big cinema awards, chose a sensual suit and diamonds to accompany him



It is the great night of Demi Moore and the actress had to choose a dress at the height of the event. The 62 -year -old interpreter, first nominated in her career, opted for a fitted, silver model and completely covered with brightness.

Demi Moore at the Oscar 2025





The dress has Corsé and silhouette type body sirenin addition to a long tail, pronounced neckline and peplum draped at the waist. It is a signature design Giorgio Armani Privé -A of your favorite brands- entirely embroidered in crystals.

Demi Moore accompanied him with long earrings and a bracelet of Diamondsas well as with his already iconic long dark hair with a medium line, to which he added some waves on the tips.