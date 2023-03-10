USA. – The family of Bruce Willis is going through difficult times, after the new diagnosis of the actor was announced, who suffered from “Aphasia” and now he was determined “frontotemporal dementia” a disorder that affects the communication of patients with the people around.

Recently, the US portal Online Radar revealed that actress Demi Moorewho was married to Bruce Willis in the 1990s, moved in with actor and current wife Emma Heming Willis to “take care” who one day was his spouse and now they maintain a beautiful friendship for their three daughters.

We recommend you read:

“Demi has moved and will not leave until the end,” revealed the source where they assured that the protagonist of Ghost is leaving had moved in with Bruce Willis and his wife Emma Hemming with whom he has been married for more than fifteen years.

However, model Emma Heming, 42 years old and current wife of Bruce Willis, reacted to the alleged news where they assured that Demi Moore had moved with the 67-year-old actor to be more aware of his health and denied the data of the presumed move.

We recommend you read:

“Let’s nip this in the bud. This is so dumb. Please stop, ”Emma Heming wrote in recent stories through Instagram where she posted a screenshot of the news headline where They assured that Demi Moore had moved in with her ex-husband to “take care of him” after being diagnosed with “frontotemporal dementia”.

It should be remembered that this is not the first time that Emma Heming, the current wife of the protagonist of Die Hard, has spoken on Instagram where she accumulates more than six thousand followers, well, last week she asked the paparazzi not to yell at her and to keep their distance from the actor when they meet him in public. for his partDemi Moore has not spoken after the alleged news of her move with Bruce Williswhich turned out falseaccording to the latest statements by the actor’s wife.

The marriage of Demi More and Bruce Willis

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis were married between 1987 and 2000, the fruit of love, they conceived three daughters and despite their divorce, they have maintained a friendship that has persisted for many years. In recent months, after the diagnosis of the disease “Aphasia” and “frontotemporal dementia”, Hollywood actors They have known how to live together as a big family and on Instagram they share images in which they see their ex-wife living healthily with the current couple and their two youngest daughters who are between 13 and 12 years old.