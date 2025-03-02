The 97th edition of the Oscar Awards He has turned his red carpet into an entire deployment of trends thanks to the styles chosen by the great stars of the cinema.

Of course, in the ‘Red Carpet’ one of the most anticipated women, in addition to Karla Sofía Gascón After the controversy of the last weeks, among others, it was Demi Moorenominated in the same category for best actress for their role in The substance.

The 62 -year -old actress has managed to become one of the most striking for her styling, starring a metalized silver design which has little to do with those that he has taken so far in the last film events.

Following the promotion of the film for which Moore is nominated, the interpreter has led to her last awards and different ‘looks’ with which she wanted to pay tribute to The substance. However, for the 97th edition of the Oscars, He has decided to ‘disconnect’ from his character and praise herself with a very flattering dress of marked structure that has caught the attention.

Demi Moore at the 2025 Oscar Awards Jordan Strauss / LaPresse

It’s a dress Made with silver crystals What have to him Custom made by the firm Giorgio Armani Privé and with matching jewels. It is a design of honor word, long to the feet, with a heart neckline, frowning in the hips and an elegant tail.

Demi Moore at the 2025 Oscar Awards Jordan Strauss / LaPresse

Likewise, Demi Moore has taken him with Your loose XXL haircombed with line in the middle and light wave on the tips. While as makeup he has opted for naturalness with a pink lipstick.

