On January 20 will be the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris called Celebrating America. Some artists have been invited to this event to liven up the historic moment.

One of them is Demi Lovato, who surprised by announcing on her social networks that she would be present at the ceremony that will begin at 8.30 pm

“I am very proud to announce that I will be joining Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for their special Celebrating America event on January 20 at 8:30 pm. I was speechless when asked to act. You can tune in to various television channels and live streaming services, “he wrote on his Twitter account.

I’m SO honored to announce that I will be joining @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris for their special event, “Celebrating America” on January 20th at 8:30 pm ET / PT ❤️🤍💙 I was left speechless when I was asked to perform! Tune in with various tv networks & live streaming services 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/YiYmQ43M51 – Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) January 13, 2021

The singer expressed her emotion, since from the beginning she showed her support for the candidate of the Democratic party. Upon hearing the news, her followers congratulated her and told her how proud they were of her for this new opportunity in such an important event for the United States.

As it is remembered, Demi Lovato was one of the first to condemn the assault on the Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump.

“My heart is broken. It saddens me to believe how naïve I was to think that this could not happen and yet it did. Here we are. For everyone in my comments who say: ‘Where is d7? ′, Or want me to sing instead of talking about what needs to change in this country ”, she wrote indignantly by the events.