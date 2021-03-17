American singer Demi lovato said she was raped during her teens, in a time when she was an actress on the Disney Channel, in a documentary that opened the South By Southwest online festival on Tuesday.

‘Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil’ (‘Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil’), a YouTube original series, focuses on the fentanyl overdose that the singer suffered in 2018 that caused brain damage and partial blindness, as well as in his battle with addiction.

The four episodes, presented as the opening film of the SXSW festival, also contain new details of asexual jumps suffered by Lovato, including one on the night she overdosed. «I know that what I am about to say is going to impact. When I was a teenager I was in a pretty similar situation and I lost my virginity in rape“Says Lovato. “We were cool, but I said ‘This is not going to go any further, I am a virgin and I do not want to lose (my virginity) in this way'”, he says. But that didn’t matter – it did anyway.

Lovato, now 28, does not mention her attacker but says that the rape occurred when “he was part of the Disney cast” and that had to “keep seeing this person all the time” after the attack. Lovato says she reported the attacker but “never got in trouble for it. He was never removed from the movie in which he was participating».

Lovato rose to fame with the Disney Channel movie ‘Camp Rock’, filmed when she was 15 years old.