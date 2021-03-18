The pop music star and former Disney girl has released a forceful documentary in which she talks not only about the ups and downs of her career, the depression she overcame and drug abuse, but also reveals that she was a victim of sexual abuse to the 15 years while working for Disney, company that had the assailant as part of the cast. “I know what I’m about to say is going to shock people,” he says in Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil.

The documentary is a production of Youtube, is divided into four episodes and was premiered online at the South By Southwest Festival. Lovato also remembers the event that took her away from the stage in 2018 (and which was made public), when she was about to lose her life due to an overdose. But this time he points out that the excess of narcotics was under duress. After that she was raped by the subject she called a “drug dealer”. “I didn’t just overdose. They took advantage of me ”, he says in the documentary. “He left her lying at the risk of dying,” adds her friend Sirah Michell.

“When I was a teenager I found myself in a very similar situation. I lost my virginity in rape. I called that person a month later and tried to fix things by being in control, and all he did was make me feel worse, ”says Lovato. “I really punished myself for years, so I also had a hard time accepting the fact that it was rape when it happened. I said, ‘Hey, this won’t go any further. I don’t want to lose my virginity this way. ‘ And that didn’t matter to him, he did it anyway. I internalized it and told myself that it was my fault because I was still in the room with him, ”she says in reference to her co-star.

In recent years, Demi lovato She has achieved success in music, but she also struggled with her drug addiction and in 2018 was taken to the hospital unconscious. “When they found me I was naked and blue. He had literally let me die after taking advantage of me, ”he says, recalling that he woke up in the hospital and was asked if he had had consensual sex. “I had a flash of him on top of me. I saw that flash and said ‘yes’. It wasn’t until a month after the overdose that I realized it and said to myself: ‘You weren’t in a state of mind to consent to anything.’ After being discharged, she announced that she would enter a rehabilitation center.

“I was left with brain damage, and I am still dealing with the effects of that today. I don’t drive because I have blind spots in my vision. For a long time I had a hard time reading. It was very important when I was able to read a book, which happened like two months later ”.

Lovato returned to music with a spectacular performance at the 2020 Grammys, in which she sang ‘Anyone’. Now, at 28 years old, he maintains that it is time not to shut up. “He (the man who abused her at 15) was part of the Disney cast. I kept seeing this person all the time. ” He says he reported the attacker, but he continued to record the film. “He never got in trouble for it.” It should be noted that Lovato rose to fame with Camp Rock, recorded when she was 15 years old.

In recent years, Demi Lovato has achieved success in music.

Artists, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.