Demi Lovato is getting ready for a new challenge in acting: being one of the protagonists of Hungry. According to the Deadline portal, this project of NBC will be produced by the American Suzanne Martin and tells the story of some young people who are part of a therapy group for people with some type of eating disorder.

The subject will be treated with a humorous tone through the adventures that these boys experience. In addition, Demi Lovato will not only be the protagonist, but also the executive producer along with Suzanne, who has among her greatest successes the creation of the script for the Frasier series.

The brave artist has spoken on other occasions about her struggle with eating disorders: “At the age of 8 or 9 I began to eat too much and compulsively. I’d bake cookies and then eat them all. Then I started to feel unhappy with my body. Then I started to starve and starve, ”she revealed in her documentary Demi Lovato: simply complicated.

The singer came a long way to tell her testimony and now she is preparing to speak about this disease through a fictional character and with a humorous story.

The premiere date of the series or the rest of the actors who will accompany it have not yet been confirmed. However, before this project sees the light, the artist will tell her story in the documentary Demi Lovato: dancing with the devil this March 23 through the YouTube platform.

The interpreter has also participated in series such as Grey’s Anatomy and Prison Break. In addition, he did outstanding work in the fiction Sonny with a chance (Sunny among stars) and last year had a role in the sitcom Will & Grace.