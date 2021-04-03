The American singer Demi Lovato made a reflection after premiering her new song “Dancing with the devil”On April 1 on all music platforms.

Through a post on Instagram, the 28-year-old interpreter spoke about the difficult episode she experienced several years ago due to addictions. He recommended that his fans ask for help if they find themselves in a similar situation.

“The music video is out now. Thanks for listening and thanks for listening to me. If you or someone you know needs help, remember that it is okay to ask for help, ”said the former Disney star.

He assured that recording the scenes of the video clip was not easy. This in reference to the images of “Dancing with the devil”In which Demi Lovato remembers being hospitalized for an emergency overdose during the early hours of July 24, 2018.

“Creating the music video for ‘Dancing with the devil’ was not the easiest session I have ever done (…) I create my art to heal and inspire others. I’m here today and I’m happy that you are too, ”added the singer.

“The album is here! This has been a journey of years in the making. I can’t believe I’m here. I love you all ”, he concluded Demi lovato in the post of the social network.

