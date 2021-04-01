On April 1, the program Good morning america published, through his official Twitter account, an excerpt from Demi Lovato’s new music video titled “Dancing With the Devil”.

The clip featured the 28-year-old singer unconscious on a hospital bed with several people around her.

The scene recreated what the interpreter of “Tell me you love me” during the early morning of July 24, 2018, when he was about to die from an overdose.

The two-time Grammy nominee also spoke about this episode on her recently released docuserie Demi Lovato: dancing with the devil.

“My little sister was next to my bed. I was so blind that I couldn’t see who it was even though it was standing next to me, “she recounted in the YouTube Originals production consisting of four episodes.

The artist expressed that the images of “Dancing With the Devil”, like the lyrics of the song, served as a catharsis to the dark stage she went through after relapsing back to drugs and alcohol, after being sober for six years .

Finally, the official premiere of the video clip directed by the singer will take place on Thursday 1 at 11:45 pm ET through her official YouTube channel.

