Demi Lovato continues to surprise her followers with tales of the history of her overdose. After releasing the first three episodes of his documentary Dancing With The Devil And to premiere the song of the same title, a few hours ago he released the video clip of the song where he tells in a shocking way how the episode that almost three years ago ended his life was.

The letter of Dancing With The Devil is hard, since it reflects the feelings of Demi Lovato in front of her addictions and how you are able to lose your will to the temptation to use drugs and alcohol. As the song progresses, the heartbreaking cry for help she utters wants to make it clear that she wants to live and that she is aware that she has been playing with fire.

If the song of Dancing With The Devil makes the hair stand on end, the video clip could not be less. In it we see a Demi Lovato from a hospital bed, intubated and surrounded by devices that help her breathe and keep it alive. With her mascara smeared and her hair matted, the young woman begins to sing and review in scenes what happened that fateful night in the summer of 2018.

Dancing with the Devil, by Demi Lovato The video clip in which the singer recreates her overdose.

We first see her having a glass of red wine, although she soon turns to a cocktail and later to a whiskey. Her alcoholic state leads her to a party where she continues to drink until she falls asleep. One of the most significant scenes is one in which we see her naked in her bed while a young man approaches her.

The images are omitted, but knowing the story that she herself has explained, that young man seems to be the drug dealer who raped her while she was unconscious, struggling to stay alive. The next image is that of a girl (supposedly a friend of hers) who tries to wake her up without success. Finally, the hands of some health workers can be seen exploring her when they find her unconscious.

Demi Lovato in the music video for ‘Dacing With The Devil’. Youtube

Demi Lovato is taken to the hospital where she falls into a coma. She receives a visit from friends and family (her mother can be identified from behind, Dianna De La Garza), who cry when they see her in that state, without knowing if the artist will survive.

Demi Lovato wakes up and begins the process of caring and assimilating what has happened. Cries in bed, regrets what happened and ends up showing a tattoo on the neck that reads the word “Survivor” (survivor), since that’s what he’s become.

The premiere of the video clip of Dancing With The Devil is already a trend in social networks and accumulated more than half a million views in Youtube in less than four hours.

Demi Lovato receives the comfort of a friend in the video clip for ‘Dancing With The Devil’. Youtube

The singer came from making strong statements about her sexuality. She had come out bisexual in 2017, but after being engaged to actor Max Ehrich, whom she split from last year, Lovato broadened her horizons. Now she prefers to open up to everyone when it comes to love and sexuality.

Demi addressed her sexual identity in an interview on the podcast The Joe Rogan Experience. In that talk, she also expressed her desire to one day become a mother, although she does not think she wants to go through the experience of being pregnant.

Source: La Vanguardia / Lorena Montón

WD