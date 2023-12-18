¡Demi lovato will go to the married line! The 'Heart Attack' singer shared photos of herself with Jordan Lutes, who asked for her hand. In the snapshots you can also see the large ring that her fiancé gave her.

When will Demi Lovato get married?

On Demi's Instagram account, the artist wrote: “My love, I am beyond excited to marry you. Every day I've spent with you has been a dream come true and I can't wait to love and cherish you forever. For the rest of our lives. I love you baby“So far, neither the singer nor the musician provided further details.

What is Demi Lovato's ring like?

Demi Lovato engagement ring. Photo: Demi Lovato/Instagram

Lovato's engagement ring shows a huge pear shaped diamond and it would have been purchased at the luxury jewelry boutique Material Good from New Yorkfor what he was able to do it cost several thousand dollars.

Who is Jordan Lutes, Demi Lovato's fiancé?

Jordan Lutes better known by his pseudonym 'Jutes',is an independent artist and songwriter. He is a native of Ottawa, Canadaand He is currently 32 years old. For its part, Demi is 31 years old.

Demi Lovato is getting married. Photo: Instagram screenshot

How did Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes meet?

Demi and Jordan met in early 2022 and began dating in August of that same year. Lovato and the artist worked together on two songs that belong to the singer's album'Holy Fvck', 'City of Angels' and 'Happy Ending'; in addition to co-writing the song'Substance'performed by her.

