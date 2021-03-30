Demi Lovato, who is enlisting a musical collaboration with Ariana Grande, gave an interview in which she spoke about different aspects of her life. In the middle of the conversation with Joe rogan, the singer of “Dancing with the devil” revealed that she identifies as pansexual, In other words, they do not look at the sex or gender of the person they are attracted to.

For the former Disney star it was very difficult to talk about the subject, since, according to her, within her Christian community “that is very frowned upon.”

“I don’t know if I’m going to break up with a guy … I’m so fluid now, and part of the reason I’m so fluid is because I was kind of super tight,” Demi Lovato commented.

Hearing this statement, Joe Rogan asked “So, are you gender fluid? Do you like boys? The girls? “, To which the interpreter replied” Yes, I really like anyone. If I am pansexual“

Demi lovato She was also very happy and proud to be part of the LGBTQ community. “I heard someone call the LGBTQ community ‘the alphabet mafia’ (and thought) That’s it! That’s what I’m going to be a part of, ”he said.

