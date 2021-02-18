The month of July 2018 will remain forever in the memory of Demi Lovato (28). And is that nearly died of an overdose from using fentanyl, a substance 50 times stronger than heroin. After having overcome a heart attack and three strokes, the pop star will premiere a documentary about her life on March 23.

“During the last two years, I have heard many stories about my life and what people think has happened, and I wanted to make things clear,” he expressed in the advance of his production Dancing with the Devil which can be seen in four installments on YouTube.

With the intention of helping others who are going through a similar situation, Demi became interested in telling her own story. “My doctors said I had five to ten minutes to live. I was left with brain damage and am still dealing with the effects. I cannot drive vehicles because I have blind spots in my sight. For a long time I could not read.

Her overdose left Demi Lovato unable to drive a car. AP Photo

“I am grateful for those reminders, but I am thankful for being someone who did not have to do much to rehab. The rehab came on the emotional side. Everything had to happen so that I could learn the lessons that I learned. I’m very proud of the person I am now, ”she says in the documentary.

But he not only experienced episodes related to drug use, but also eating disorders that he suffered when he was a child star in which he was more vulnerable to the comments of others. “I’ve had many lives, like my cat, you know?”

The audiovisual production that in addition to being seen on the platform will be presented at the South by Southwest film festival (SXSW) in Austin, Texas, has testimonials from great singers like Christina Aguilera and Elton John. “To be young and famous. My God, it’s tough, ”John expresses in the trailer.

Demi Lovato will participate in a TV project that will address people who have problems with food. AP Photo

Heroin was first discussed, then it was confirmed that it was actually fentanyl, but there was also alcohol abuse. The reasons for its incidence on drugs? At that time she felt very lonely, since only social networks and work were part of her day to day.

However, that was not all, besides the demand to have “a perfect body” made him obsess over losing weight until he suffered from bulimia. “If I had to be in a hotel, they would take the phone out of my room so that I could not order food from room service and if there was fruit they would take it out, because that was extra sugar,” he had said in an interview.

Fortunately, everything that happened is a thing of the past and in her social networks, in addition to promoting her work, the actress shows her new lifestyle: she plays sports regularly, she eats a healthy diet, but not in a strict way. And in photos of her Instagram she is seen happy showing her real silhouette.

In addition to premiering his biography, he will participate in Hungry (Hungry, in Spanish), a new television project that will address problems with food. The series that will be for NBC will have characters that will present a profile of patients with eating disorders, and Demi will be one of them.

