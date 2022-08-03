Demi Lovato is one of those artists always ready to give explanations about the changes in her career and in her life. One year and three months after the 29-year-old American singer publicly declared herself non-binary, the artist has once again updated her pronouns in your Instagram accountwhere he has 138 million followers, and has added she (she) / her (she) with the they (they) / them (they) that she has been using since May 2021. “I adopted her/her pronouns again,” Lovato explained about it on the podcast Spout.

The singer again agreed to publicly detail why she has changed her pronouns again, a decision that for the artist transcends beyond gender. “For me, I am such a fluid person that…I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced in my masculine and feminine energy, so that when I was faced with the option of going into a bathroom and reading women Y mensI didn’t feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn’t necessarily feel like a woman. I didn’t feel like a man. I just felt like a human being.” “Lately, I have felt more feminine, so I adopted it again”, she explained in the podcast presented by Tamara Dhia, according to various US media. “But I think the important thing is that no one is perfect. Everyone confuses pronouns at some point, especially when people are learning. In the end it’s about respect,” she added.

The interpreter of songs like Heart Attack Y Sorry Not Sorry came out as gender non-binary at the launch of a podcast called 4D and before diving into a personal conversation with Alok Vaid-Menon, a gender non-conforming writer and performer. “Every day when we wake up we have the opportunity to be who we want and desire. I’ve spent most of my life growing up in front of all of you. You’ve seen the good, the bad, and everything in between. My life has not been a journey just for me, I also lived for all those who were on the other side of the cameras. And today I am happy to share more of my life with all of you. I am proud to tell you that I identify as non-binary, ”she explained then in a video posted on her instagram profile during the introduction of the episode that premiered.

During the week of non-binary awareness in July 2021, two months after announcing her gender identity change, the singer spoke about being misunderstood or the confusion that her new decision could generate among her fans, something that she also admitted to her. passed to her. “If you confuse me, that’s fine. Sometimes I accidentally get confused! It’s a big transition to change the pronouns I’ve used for myself all my life. And sometimes it’s hard to remember!” she explained. the artist in a tweet. “As long as you keep trying to respect my truth and as long as I remember my truth, change will come naturally. I’m just grateful for your effort in trying to remember what it means so much to my healing process.”

The singer and also a former Disney child star, who is currently in the middle of promoting her eighth work, titled HOLY FVCK and which will launch on August 19, has not had an easy life. Lovato suffered a serious addiction to alcohol and drugs that caused her to suffer a severe overdose in July 2018, something that caused her three brain attacks that generated cognitive damage, including blindness —today turned into vision problems that prevent her from driving—, a heart attack, multiple organ failure and pneumonia. Also, the drug dealer who provided her substances that night sexually abused her. After going through hospitals and detox clinics, she has explained that she has discarded her sobriety and that since the summer of 2019 she smokes marijuana and drinks alcohol “in moderation”.