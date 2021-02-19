Overdose that Demi lovato had in 2018 caused her to suffer three strokes and a heart attack, leaving her with physical limitations that still affect her today. The singer first revealed details about the near-fatal incident in her Demi Lovato docuserie: ‘Dancing with the Devil’.

In the trailer released Wednesday, Lovato recalled that doctors informed her family that she had between five and ten minutes to live. “In the last two years, I have heard some stories about my life and what people think happened. I wanted to make things clear, ”Lovato said during the YouTube TCA virtual panel.

“I had three strokes, a heart attack,” revealed the interpreter of ‘Stone Cold’. “I was left with brain damage, and still today I deal with the effects of that,” said the singer, who suffered an overdose in July 2018 after a mixture of oxycodone and fentanyl.

“The doctors said he only had 5 or 10 minutes to live,” says the singer in the trailer for ‘Dancing with the Devil‘, which will premiere on March 23 in four installments through the YouTube platform.

“What I learned is that it is much more than mental health. My life is now focused on spiritual growth and how I can help everyone, even people who do not have mental illness, how we can raise everyone’s vibrations so that we can live on a more positive planet. This is how I navigate through my day: how are my choices today going to affect those around me in a positive way, and how am I going to be a better version of myself today? ”She stated.

“I was left with brain damage and am still dealing with the effects. I cannot drive vehicles because I have blind spots in my sight. For a long time I could not read, “explained the star in a call with the media to present the documentary.

Lovato said those side effects remind her of what could have happened and what would happen if she went back to “that dark area again.”

“I am grateful for those reminders, but I am grateful for being someone who did not have to do much to rehab. The rehabilitation came on the emotional side ”, he confessed.

“Everything had to happen so that I could learn the lessons I learned,” he added. I am very proud of the person I am now.

The documentary, to be shown at the South by Southwest (SXSW) film festival in Austin, Texas, explores Lovato’s addiction problems and eating disorders as a child star, as well as the weight of fame on her most erratic stage.

In addition to the singer’s testimony, other artists such as Christina Aguilera and Elton John participate in the film .

The darkest night

Lovato was hospitalized on Tuesday, July 24, 2018, after suffering an overdose after a party at her home in the Hollywood Hills, hours after she celebrated the birthday of one of her dancers at the Saddle Ranch restaurant. During the celebration, Lovato remained sober, but the situation changed when she arrived at her residence. Police sources said the singer’s friends revived her with Narcan, used to counteract the effects of heroin, and notified Lovato staff members of the situation, but then fled before paramedics and police reached the living place.

