Former Disney star Demi Lovato is immersed in the preparation of her next album, which will be released on April 2. And to surprise his fans, he announced a new musical collaboration.

It is about Ariana Grande, the American celebrity interpreter of the song “Rain on me”. Both artists will join voices on the song “Met him last night”, which will be part of the album Dancing with by devil: The art of starting over.

In a recent interview with Pape Magazine, Demi lovato announced the union with her friend and colleague. Through his social networks, he replied the same news attaching the cover of the issue.

The artists worked together for this musical project. Photo: capture / Instagram

Demi Lovato revealed aggression at 15

The pop music star revealed in the documentary Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil (Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil) that she suffered sexual abuse when she was 15 years old.

Produced by Youtube, released online, the celebrity told this terrible anecdote.

“When I was a teenager I found myself in a very similar situation. I lost my virginity in rape. I called that person a month later and tried to fix things by being in control, and all he did was make me feel worse, “he said. Lovato.

“I really punished myself for years, so I also had a hard time accepting the fact that it was rape when it happened. I said, ‘Hey, this won’t go any further. I don’t want to lose my virginity this way. ‘ And that didn’t matter to him, he did it anyway. I internalized it and told myself that it was my fault because I was still in the room with him, ”added the singer.

