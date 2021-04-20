Demi Lovato makes news again. This time, the 28-year-old singer and actress did not hold back from criticizing The Big Chill ice cream parlor in Los Angeles, allegedly for perpetuating the culture of diet through the sale of its products.

Messages from the store advertising sugar-free cookies and cakes as “guilt-free” upset the singer, who felt personally attacked, as she has openly declared that she is in treatment to overcome her eating disorders.

However, users of social networks made the American artist understand that the products she has criticized are alternatives offered by the place for the person who, due to dietary restrictions, must eat sugar-free and gluten-free products.

Faced with clarification, the pop star had no choice but to accept the confusion that triggered the entire problem. The singer explained that she did not understand at the time that the diet and healthy food products of the place were for customers with “specific health needs.”

“As it was not clear to me, I drew conclusions and probably should not have approached this the way I did,” he acknowledged. Lovato through the video he posted on Instagram commenting on it.

He also accepted that, since it was an issue that is related to his health problems, he could not avoid taking it personally. “I understand that sometimes my message can lose its meaning when I get emotional. I am human, I am someone who is very passionate about what he believes, “said the artist.

Despite the misunderstanding, the former Disney star stated that she is willing to converse with the locals to help them get the right message across. “If we can make this environment safer for everyone, geared toward people recovering from an eating disorder … while also giving vegans and people with diabetes froyo (frozen yogurt), let’s go. Let’s do it. It just has to be clearer, “he declared. Lovato.

Demi Lovato, latest news:

