American pop singer Demi Lovato released a video for the song Dancing With The Devil, in which she played out an experienced drug overdose and rape by a drug dealer. Music video posted on Youtube-the artist’s channel on Friday, April 2.

In the video, the artist reproduces episodes of the evening of an overdose that happened to her in 2018. In the video, in particular, there are shots of how Lovato writes to his drug dealer, how he loses consciousness, and how he looms over her.

Demi Lovato was hospitalized with a drug overdose in July 2018. It was reported that the artist used heroin. Later, the singer said that she was raped by a drug dealer.