He Joventut de Badalona ad this Friday the signing of the American Demetrius Jackson, which can play both base and guard, until the end of this season.

Jackson, 1.85 meters tall and 26 years old, arrives from the team Lithuanian from BC Rytas with whom he began his first European experience averaging 13.5 points, 5.2 assists and 3.3 rebounds.

This is a player “very athletic, with good physical power and a lot of speed “, said the Catalan club in a statement in which it also highlighted that Jackson is “a good ball distributor, score three and generate their shots “.

The new green-black signing arrived in Europe this season after playing three seasons in the NBA with the Boston Celtics (2016-2017), with the Houston Rockets (2017-2018) and the Philadelphia 76ers (2018 2019). The season 2019-2020 played in the NBA Development League with the South Bay Lakers, Los Angeles Lakers affiliate.