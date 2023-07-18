There is talk of a furious quarrel and a contract behind the end of the marriage of the actress and the singer after only 8 months.

Demet Ozdemir is a Turkish actress who became very famous in Europe and Turkey especially for the character of Sanem Aydin portrayed in the soap opera Daydreamers which was very successful.

In that series he also starred Can Yaman and between the two there were also several rumors that spoke of a possible flirt. Demet instead fell in love with the singer Oguzhan Koc and the two are wed.

Source: web

The ceremony, preceded by the traditional family tea party with a few intimate guests, was a concentration of fun, romance and fashion as the bride chose three looks, one more fashionable than the next. But what seemed like a book-worthy romance turned into something else as after just 8 months the couple announced their divorce.

“It is true that we have not been able to make our marriage work and have decided to divorce. We know that this decision, which we have made with mutual respect, will also affect our families and we are doing our best to carry this process forward in the most delicate way without upsetting anyone.” – this is the brief statement with which the actor made known the news of the end of the love story with Demet.

A few months after that press release, some rumors are circulating about the reason that prompted the two to end their marriage after only 8 months. The first hypothesis speaks of a furious fight which took place during a party last February in the days following the terrible earthquake that hit Turkey.

It seems that while one wanted to celebrate, the other out of respect for what happened would have preferred not to take part in the event. A quarrel that would have overflowed the vase.

The other hypothesis coming from Türkiye it is heavier and unraveling than a contractual agreement between the two and of the non-existence of a feeling of love. The wedding move is just a pretext to increase the popularity of both.