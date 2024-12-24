Dementia is the progressive loss or weakening of mental faculties, due to advanced age or illness, and is characterized by impairments in memory and reasoning. It also entails behavioral disorders. Dementia patients generally have memory loss. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of progressive dementia in adults, but it is not the only one. In most cases, there is no cure.

Causes of dementia

Depending on the type of dementia

Dementia is very particular and affects each patient in a specific and unique way, although with common patterns. In all cases, damage occurs to the brain neurons, but in different areas, so it has different consequences depending on the brain area affected.

There are many types of dementia, depending on the cause. There is usually no cure, but some dementias, such as those caused by a reaction to some medications, are treatable and may improve over time.

Among the types of dementia that have no cure and are degenerative, the following stand out:

– Alzheimer’s disease. It is the most common cause of dementia, especially after 65 or 70 years of age. The specific cause of this disease has not been discovered.

– Vascular dementia. It is also very common and is caused by damage to the blood vessels of the brain.

– Dementia with Lewy bodies. It is also common and is caused by abnormal protein deposits that have been identified in the brains of people who have dementia with Lewy bodies, Alzheimer’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease.

– Frontotemporal dementia. Type of dementia that produces the fragmentation of neurons in brain areas related to personality, behavior and language (frontal and temporal lobes). It is unknown what causes it.

– Mixed dementia. It is a combination of Alzheimer’s disease, vascular dementia, and dementia with Lewy bodies.

There are also other diseases linked to dementia:

– Huntington’s disease. It is an early disease that appears in people who are between 30 and 40 years old. It is caused by a genetic alteration that causes the loss of nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

– Multiple sclerosis.

– Neurological disease that affects the brain and spinal cord that affects memory.

– Parkinson’s disease. Many people who have Parkinson’s disease also end up developing symptoms of dementia (Parkinson’s disease dementia).

– Brain trauma. This dementia is associated with an accident or repetitive sports practices such as boxing or American football. The symptoms depend on the area of ​​the brain affected and the degree of intensity.

– Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease. It is a very rare fatal disease that is acquired due to hereditary reasons or contagion.

There are also cases of dementia or similar that have a cure:

Some causes of dementia or similar symptoms can be reversed with treatment. Some of them are:

– Infections. They can cause dementia-like symptoms due to fever.

– Thyroid disorders. Patients with thyroid disorders or low blood sugar may have problems similar to dementia.

– Nutritional insufficiency. People with nutrition problems, low levels of certain vitamins, and dehydration may have symptoms similar to dementia, but they may go away as the original causes are resolved.

– Reaction to any medication or to any poisoning. The body’s response to certain medications can cause symptoms similar to those of dementia.

Dementia is associated with some risk factors such as age, low levels of vitamin B12, hereditary factors or suffering from a disease, such as Down syndrome, which in many cases leads to Alzheimer’s. These are uncontrolled factors, but there are others that we can control in a certain way or treat appropriately, such as high alcohol consumption, diabetes, hypertension or smoking.

Symptoms of dementia

Variety of symptoms

The most common symptoms of dementia are the following:

– Memory leak.

– Communication difficulty.

– Problems reasoning and performing complex tasks.

– Alteration of judgment.

– Episodes of disorientation.

– Mobility and coordination problems.

– Anxiety.

– Depression and in some cases serious psychological disorders such as paranoia.

Diagnosis of dementia

Difficulty in accurately diagnosing

It is not easy for the doctor to diagnose dementia. To begin, we must see if, at least, two of the basic functionalities of the brain are significantly affected: memory, ability to communicate, ability to reason and/or concentrate, and visual perception. The case will most likely be referred to neurology.

The specialist will study the history and do a physical examination. These first steps will be accompanied by various tests such as a neurological examination, various imaging tests (CT scans, MRI) and various analyzes (blood and urine).

Dementia treatment and medication

The goal is to improve symptoms

In most cases there is no solution, but adequate treatment can minimize the symptoms in many cases. Treatment usually combines the administration of drugs with various therapies that promote cognitive stimulation.

Dementia prevention

There is no effective prevention

So far, no way has been found to prevent dementia, but there are some habits that help hinder the progression of the disease. It is advisable to constantly carry out mental activities such as reading or solving problems and complement it with daily physical exercise. You must avoid smoking and excessive alcohol consumption, as well as follow a healthy and balanced diet.