The development of vaccines have brought great benefits to all of humanity. researchers are looking to take vaccine technology a step further to protect against neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia.

Dementia is an umbrella term that refers to a range of disorders that affect the way a person’s brain works, causing symptoms including memory loss, behavioral changes, and difficulty walking. The most common form of dementia is Alzheimer’s diseasewhich accounts for 60% to 80% of dementia cases.

Vaccines to protect yourself from dementia: here’s all the news

More than 55 million people worldwide have been affected by dementia, with an estimated 10 million more cases each year. There are some approved drugs Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Alzheimer’s disease aimed at modifying the progression of the disease or helping to reduce some symptoms of the condition. However, there is currently no cure for Alzheimer’s disease or most cases of dementia.

Researchers are now looking into whether a vaccine could protect a person from developing dementia. Traditional vaccines, such as flu vaccines and shingles, train the body’s immune system to fight specific viral infections.

“Increasingly, there is an appreciation of the immune system being relevant in the central nervous system, both in terms of driving a state of disease, but also potentially recovering from or even preventing the onset of disease, including something like this as complex and devastating as dementia,” said Dr. David A. Merrill, psychiatrist and director of the Pacific Neuroscience Institute’s Pacific Brain Health Center at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California.

The scholar gave the example of recent evidence showing that a person receiving flu or pneumonia vaccine could reduce the risk of developing dementia: “It is stimulating the idea ‘activation or support of the immune system Could it actually help ward off the dementia process or the degenerative nerve disease process?’” Dr. Merrill added.

“The starting point of Alzheimer’s theories or hypotheses didn’t start with ideas about the immune system, but it’s ending with the fact that perhaps treatments can and should involve helping or targeting immune system function with l ‘aging”.

According to Dr. Michael G. Agadjanyan, vice president and professor of immunology at the Institute of Molecular Medicine in Huntington Beach, California, vaccines against neurodegenerative disorders are as subunit vaccines using only one piece of the pathogen and recombinant vaccines using the DNA technology to raise antibodies against the most immunogenic peptide segments.

Dr. Heather Snyder, vice president of medical and scientific relations for the Alzheimer’s Association, said it’s an exciting time in Alzheimer’s research, with more than 100 potential therapies being tested at various stages of the research process and many more in development .

“There has been some research exploring active immunization, such as vaccines, to ‘protect’ people from Alzheimer’s,” he explained. “These are vaccines that are being developed to target Alzheimer’s-related biology.”

“In some cases they are leveraging the biology of decades of vaccine-related development more broadly in medical care. There are also different types of delivery systems and different types of biology that can be targeted with a vaccine for potential therapy,” she explained.

Dr Agadjanyan explained that dementia vaccines would generate immune responses against pathological molecules in the body associated with dementia, including:

Amyloid-beta proteins: The toxic buildup of these proteins in the brain is often linked to Alzheimer’s disease

tau— a protein that helps stabilize the internal structure of neurons in the brain; Abnormal tangles of tau protein in the brain are associated with Alzheimer’s disease

alpha-synuclein—a protein in neurons associated with Parkinson’s disease and dementia with Lewy bodies when large amounts accumulate.

“In Alzheimer’s disease, the following processes develop in brain tissues,” explained Dr. Agadjanyan: “The plaques [beta-amiloide] are formed from the protein beta-amyloid. Within the neurons of the brain, neurofibrillary tangles are formed from hyperphosphorylated tau protein. These accumulations of beta-amyloid and tau protein lead to the destruction of neurons and the development of inflammatory processes”.

“As a result, neurons and the connections between them fade, and memories, the ability to create them, and other human cognitive functions – thinking, the ability to concentrate on a task, logic, etc. – They go with them, ”he continued:“ After a person receives a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease, he rarely gets to spend more than five or seven years in this world ”.

Dr Agadjanyan said current scientific data suggest that amyloid-beta aggregation is the key feature for the initiation of Alzheimer’s disease followed by pathological tau accumulation and, downstream, inflammation, oxidative stress and neurodegeneration. .

A number of dementia vaccines are currently in various stages of clinical trials to study their efficacy and safety, including:

a nasal Alzheimer’s vaccine from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston entered Phase 1 clinical trials in November 2021;

a Phase 2 clinical trial is underway for Araclon Biotechbeta-amyloid 40’s Alzheimer’s disease vaccine;

Swiss biopharmaceutical company AC Immune SA has a tau-targeted vaccine candidate for Alzheimer’s disease in a Phase 1B/2A clinical trial.

Earlier this year, pharmaceutical company Vaxxinity announced that it had received FDA fast-track designation for its immunotherapy vaccine for Alzheimer’s disease. The vaccine candidate, UB-311, has completed Phase 1 and 2A clinical trials, with Phase 2B expected to begin in late 2022.

Dr. Snyder said the Alzheimer’s Association’s Part the Cloud program is currently funding an early-stage clinical trial testing the use of a vaccine to reduce brain inflammation in people with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease. He said the trial should end in the fall of 2023.

And Dr. Agadjanyan is part of an Institute of Molecular Medicine (IMM) team developing a vaccine for Alzheimer’s disease: “Our goal was to develop an immunogenic vaccine capable of inducing a sufficient level of antibodies in the periphery of all cognitively unimpaired elderly vaccinated with immunosenescence and delay/arrest the onset of Alzheimer’s disease”.

“We have developed a unique type of vaccine based on the MultiTEP universal platform technology, which we developed at IMM. This platform stimulates memory and ingenuity Helper T cells, which in turn activate B cells to produce antibodies at a much higher rate – up to 10 times – than vaccines currently used in clinical trials. With a large number of antibodies produced, the goal is to prevent/suppress the aggregation of [beta-amiloide] and/or tau and arrest or at least delay the onset of the disease”.

Dr. Merrill predicted that it will be some time before vaccines are available to the public: “It will still be several years before any vaccine is able to overcome the development process, regulatory hurdles and [e] the stages of clinical trials,” he stressed.

Dr. Snyder concurred and said the studies to date have been very small or in mice: “More research is needed in large and diverse human populations before we can comment on the potential utility of a vaccine to protect or treat Alzheimer’s. ”, he advised.

Additionally, Dr. Merrill said people may be reluctant about a dementia vaccine depending on how long the vaccination process might take.

“If you look at early-stage trials, vaccine scheduling or dosing can be quite variable,” he detailed. “In theory, you could hope for just one single-dose vaccine and you would be protected, but the reality could be that it could take a series. Monthly vaccination shots for a year is a project.

“And the question is how interested will people be in getting this?” asked Dr. Merrill. “Clearly, if it really protects you and keeps you from getting Alzheimer’s, I think people would line up and be very interested. But it’s all in the development of this: this is where it’s uncertain.

On the other side of the dementia vaccine argument is Dr. Karl Herrup, a professor of neurobiology at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. Dementia vaccines attempt to harness the power of the immune system to fight the biology of dementia, and they’re all based on the hypothesis that deposits of misfolded proteins — amyloid, tau and others — are the root causes of the disease.

“Vaccines, while different in their strategies, all rely on using antibodies against the deposits to deplete and/or remove them,” he explained.

“The bad news is that despite this biochemical success there are no significant clinical benefits for the therapies. In fact, in some studies, people taking the drug actually fared worse than those taking the placebo. Many of us, myself included, have long argued that the aggregate-caused dementia hypothesis rests on shaky foundations,” said Dr. Herrup.

“For us, the results were a bitter disappointment,” added Dr Herrup. “I’d rather be wrong and have a helpful treatment for Alzheimer’s than be right and keep millions of people suffering, but the results weren’t surprising.”

Dr. Herrup said that, in his view, the only important question about a vaccine or dementia treatment, for that matter, is whether the treatment slows or halts the clinical symptoms of the disease: cognitive decline and behavioral symptoms.

“I predict that none of these therapies will significantly alter the course of the disease,” he continued. “Unfortunately, since the industry has poured most of its resources into these approaches, ignoring or sometimes repressing other avenues of investigation, it will be years before meaningful therapies are available. For now, the best approaches are non-pharmacological.”