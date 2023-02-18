Home page World

From: Sophia Lother

Acclaimed actor Bruce Willis suffers from dementia. His family has now confirmed this.

Los Angeles – Bruce Willis was Hollywood’s celebrated action star. Whether it was movies like Die Hard or Pulp Fiction, when the actor was in on it, it was sure to be a box office hit. So it came as a shock to fans and colleagues when the actor announced the end of his film career a year ago due to illness. How hna.de reported.

The 67-year-old was diagnosed with aphasia that would affect his cognitive abilities, his family said in a statement at the time. But now comes the next shocking news: Bruce Willis suffers from dementia.

Bruce Willis’ Dementia Diagnosis: Family Shares Message on Instagram

You have now received a more accurate diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia (FTD), wrote the actor’s wife, Emma Heming-Willis (44), and his ex-wife Demi Moore (60) on Instagram on Thursday, like the German Press Agency ( dpa) summarizes. “Although this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.” Communication challenges are just one symptom of dementia diseasewith which Bruce is now confronted, it was said.

US actor Bruce Willis has frontotemporal dementia. © Charles Sykes/Invision via AP/dpa

At this type of dementia are nerve cells first broken down in the forehead and temple area of ​​the brain (fronto-temporal lobe). According to the German Alzheimer Society, many sufferers initially notice that they appear listless and irritable. Later, memory impairment occurs.

Shock diagnosis for Bruce Willis: Family speaks of “cruel” disease that many would not know

It’s a “cruel” disease that many don’t know about but can affect anyone, the Willis family said. It is the most common form of dementia in people under the age of 60 and so far there is no therapy. “Bruce has always believed in using his voice in the world to help others and raise awareness of important things,” the statement reads. He would do the same today if he could, the family is convinced of that. There must be more information about this disease and its consequences for those affected and their families.

Heming-Willis also referred to the earlier announcement last March when Willis was diagnosed with aphasia. Aphasias are language disorders, such as speaking, understanding, writing or reading, which can occur as a result of various diseases. Since then, his condition has worsened, the family wrote. Willis’ daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah also shared the Instagram message. They also posted a photo of Willis smiling at the camera in shorts and a t-shirt on a beach.

Colleagues and fans expressed their sympathy in Instagram messages, according to the dpa. Among them stars like Melanie Griffith, Paris Hilton, Rita Wilson and Selma Blair, who suffers from multiple sclerosis. “Breaking Bad” actor Aaron Paul also expressed his condolences. He posted on Rumer Willis’ Instagram account, “Your dad is such a bloody legend.” (slo/dpa)