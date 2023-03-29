Of Simon Marchetti

Thanks to innovative investigation techniques, a group of international researchers has identified nine brain areas that are gradually damaged by high blood pressure

Hypertension is a condition that afflicts more than a billion people worldwide and its effects on the brain have been the subject of numerous studies. Until now, however, they did not know each other the mechanisms underlying cognitive decline, now identified thanks to the study conducted by a team of international researchers involving the Universities of Edinburgh and Krakow, the Irccs Neuromed of Pozzilli. Analyzing the brain magnetic resonance of 33,000 people included in a project of the UK Biobank, who were joined by a group of patients (hypertensive and not) from Pozzilli’s Neuromed, and combining them with the results of cognitive and genetic tests and with clinical observations on thousands of patients, research has made it possible to identify brain structures that are gradually damaged by high blood pressurethus causing cognitive impairment. See also Fourth dose, Bassetti: "Yes to health workers, I would like to stop talking about obligations"

Areas of the brain Our study has identified areas of the brain that are potentially associated with increased blood pressure and cognitive impairment — explained biologist Mateusz Siedlinski -. This was possible thanks to the availability of data from the UK biobank and thanks to previous research, which identified genetic variants capable of influencing the structure and function of over three thousand areas of the brain. The areas of the brain in which changes related to hypertension have been found and worsening cognitive function they are nine. One such call putamen (this is a section located at the base of the forebrain, essential for responses to stimuli and learning), while the others are involved in executive function and planning simple and complex daily activities, decision making and management of emotions.

Minimum and maximum pressure We thought these areas might be where high blood pressure affects cognitive function, like memory loss, thinking ability and dementia. And when we double-checked our findings by studying a group of Italian patients suffering from high blood pressure, we found that the areas of the brain we had identified were indeed affected, said Tomasz Guzik, a professor of cardiovascular medicine. Another important discovery concerns the possible distinct effects of systolic blood pressure (commonly referred to as maximum) and the diastolic one (or minimal): in particular, diastolic blood pressure alone does not appear to be related to cognitive decline but, on the contrary, seems to have a protective effect when systolic blood pressure is taken into account. See also Special diets (without protein or fat or fructose or lactose) for those with metabolic disease

Patients most at risk Published on theEuropean Heart Journal

the study based on data coming mainly from the UK Biobank and concerning middle-aged white patients, which represents a limit – the authors point out -, because the results may not apply to other demographic samples. We hope our findings can help develop new ways to treat cognitive impairment in hypertensive people – concluded Guzik -. Studying the genes and proteins in these brain structures could help us understand how high blood pressure affects the brain and causes cognitive problems. Furthermore, by looking at these specific brain areas, we may be able to predict who will suffer from memory loss and dementia faster in the context of hypertension and this could allow us to identify more effective therapies to prevent cognitive impairment in patients at risk.