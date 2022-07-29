from Cesare Peccarisi

A new risk index links these pathologies (associated with dementias) to age changes after age 50. Symptoms not to be overlooked

The risk of develop dementia not only associated with protein alterations, as in the case of beta-amyloid accumulations that occur in the well-known Alzheimer’s disease, but also with circulation problems, such as a stroke, or with metabolism such as diabetes, cirrhosis, etc.

Comorbidity and et There are many dementias and so are the risk factors that favor their development. Now, to complicate things, or to simplify them depending on how you want to judge it, comes a study on 7,285 subjects followed from 55 years to 80 published on Neurology by researchers at the Irish University of Galway directed by Ermer Rosaleen McGrath, who introduces a new reading index of risks related to the



the age. Here it is in summary: –in the 55 year olds the risk increases for the next 10 years in the presence of diabetes or a previous stroke. In particular, it quadruples compared to those who do not have diabetes. On the other hand, the risk drops if you are undergoing antihypertensive therapy because at that age for every 10 points of blood pressure more the risk of dementia increases by 12%.

–In the 65s the risk almost doubles in those with circulation problems compared to those who have none and in particular it is cardiovascular alterations and heart attacks, but not strokes.

–In the 70s the risk is increased if stroke and diabetes are present together.

–In the 80s this unhappy combination, stroke and diabetes, increases the risk by 40 to 60%

Vascular dementia As can be seen, cyculture alterations make up the lion's share of risk factors and it is therefore worth dwelling on a dementia in which these factors are decisive especially after the age of 70: vascular dementia. It follows hemorrhages or ischemias of varying sizes of the cerebral microcirculation and characterized by an abrupt onset followed by a fluctuating and progressively worsening course, that is, it improves between one vascular episode and another and then worsens with the subsequent circulation problem. Symptoms Generally the patient undergoes disorders of executive functions (inability to complete a task), dysarthria (motor impairments of speech), memory disorders with sparing of the remote memory, emotional lability and depression. Over the years, many criteria have tried to define with what symptoms it can present: from ADDTC (Alzheimer's Disease Diagnostic and Treatment Centers) to NINDS (National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke) and AIREN (Association Internationale pour la Recherche et l'Enseignement en Neurosciences). According to the ADDTC there must be: global alteration of intelligence, loss of skills and autonomy, a clear temporal correlation between the moment in which the stroke occurred and the onset of dementia. For NINDS and AIREN, on the other hand, in addition to a temporal association of no more than 3 months between the vascular accident and the dementia state, at least 2 of the following deficits are required: aphasia (inability to express and understand spoken or written words), agnosia (inability to recognize common objects even by touch), apraxia (inability to move without having motor injuries), executive disturbances (inability to complete a task).

General criteria to be adapted As the lead author McGrath concludes in the Irish study on et-correlated criteria of risk factors: Dementia is a very complex disease and the risk prediction scores by age that we have developed must always be adapted to the individual subject. They should be considered as a valid approach for everyone, but not for the individual on whom the treating physician will know how best to apply them.