An elderly woman with dementia has bequeathed her entire fortune to a craftsman – the family is left empty-handed (symbolic photo). © Bahnmüller/imago

An elderly woman bequeathed her fortune to a craftsman. The man is also the lady’s emergency contact. The family is stunned.

Klosterneuburg – The issue of inheritance is a very sensitive issue, as a recent case from Austria shows. An elderly lady had a craftsman entered in her will as the sole heir. The woman’s last will came to light rather accidentally. Due to an emergency, she had been taken to hospital – and the handyman was informed as the emergency medical contact. This is how the family found out about an unusual thank you and is apparently powerless.

Austria: Old woman bequeaths millions of inheritance to craftsmen

For three years, the plumber had repeatedly carried out renovation work on the woman’s house. As the Crown-Zeitung reports, the elderly woman’s husband died in 2018. The couple had no children and the woman was left alone. Her mental state is said to have deteriorated. According to that Crownreport she is said to have been demented. The woman is said to have broken off contact with other relatives, such as the sister and her children. Then the craftsman entered the life of the pensioner.

Apparently, the plumber developed a very good relationship with the old lady over time. After two years, the elderly woman transferred her property to the craftsman in a donation process, with a total area of ​​around 3,000 square meters. Most recently, the Austrian used the plumber as the sole heir. The family had no idea and is beside itself.

“I never thought how easy it is to get an inheritance without being part of the family. It’s about a fortune of three million euros and more,” says a nephew at the Crown quoted.

The law is on the side of the millionaire heir. As long as there is no crime, the family is powerless, a lawyer classified the situation. Everything is legal. Another problem: the deceased is now deceased. Finding out whether or not the woman was of sound mind, or whether or not a criminal offense could have been committed, is very difficult.

Inheritance law is complicated. So the will of the grandmother makes a Munich resident doubt. The grandson looked after the grandmother for years and was to inherit everything. When the will was read, everything was suddenly different.

