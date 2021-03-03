Barcelona laid the first stone for the comeback against Sevilla in a play that crowned Dembélé and Pedri. It was a great match for both and this sample button (see the video above) is the most reliable example possible. The French winger scored a great goal with a shot that nobody expected in Sevilla and that slipped through Vaclik’s right squad without the goalkeeper being able to do anything. But before that, another genius of greater art happened.

It was Pedri. Undetectable for the entire first time, the canary left a super oriented control that gave the possibility to create the Barça attack. The technical gesture, accompanied by an impressive sense of position, time and space, sums up the qualities of a player who was doubtful until the last minute due to the physical mishap he suffered at Pizjuán.

The party numbers

Pedri was decisive in the great first half of Barcelona against Sevilla. He moved everywhere and no footballer from the Lopetegui team could control him. His statistics sheet at the end of the clash proves his relevance: 90% success in the pass, 75 touches, two key passes, two of two completed dribbles … Pedri does not stop growing.