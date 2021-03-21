Dembélé is the most unique footballer in Barcelona in a long time. His way of understanding the game is a counterpoint in a very defined team towards a style, but the French player is not bothered by this reality. It is true that he has educated his football and every time he makes better decisions for the collective and the idea of ​​Barça, but it is also true that he continues to maintain an individual courage that makes him an unpredictable figure.

This was demonstrated again against Real Sociedad. Dembélé created a magnificent goal with a driving from almost the center of the field and a tight shot that surprised Remiro. He already has 14 goals with his left leg, the same as with his right leg. Another feature of its uniqueness.