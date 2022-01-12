Ousmane Dembélé is the current name of FC Barcelona for several months now, more than the club would have wanted. Your situation is at a standstill. As reported by the newspaper Sports world, at Barça they still have little hope that he will finally renew his contract and stay with them, so they have given his representative, Moussa Sissoko, an ultimatum to respond.
But it looks like it’s not going to have any effect. Sissoko is in no hurry, she knows that time is running in her favor and from the SER string They report that the player would have already made a decision: there will be no departure in winter and Dembélé would leave for free in June.
Neither the player nor his representative agree with the renewal offer that Barcelona has made and the club will not satisfy the financial demands that the footballer asks for to renew. The positions between the parties are very far apart and Dembélé’s environment knows that the footballer has proposals from other clubs much closer to his interests so, except for an unexpected turn, Barcelona and Dembélé will separate their paths at the end of the season.
It would undoubtedly be a disastrous business for the Barça club that paid out 140 million in the summer of 2017 to get him out of Borussia Dortmund. But in this time as a Barça player his signing has not been amortized since injuries have prevented him from having continuity. In five seasons he has played 128 games in which he has scored 31 goals and has distributed 23 assists but without reaching the level he showed in the Bundesliga.
Both Joan Laporta and Xavi Hernández have publicly praised the player, and even the coach has asked for his renewal because he wants to have him for next season. But those words may not be enough and Dembélé leaves are to leave a euro in the depleted coffers of the club.
