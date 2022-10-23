PreviousLive Chronicle

Lewandowski, at the time of achieving the third goal for the azulgrana. ALBERT GEA (REUTERS)

Barça has taken on the face of a sniper in the League. He points, shoots and scores the goal with the coldness of the gunman who knows every corner of the Camp Nou. The Catalans have settled the last two games with unprecedented efficiency and precision if you don’t rewind to the times of the Messi-Luis Suárez-Neymar trident. Although the list of strikers is very different and the teams are not very similar, the goals guarantee Barça. Today Lewandowski and those who accompany him to each game rule, a wheel of changing forwards and at the moment solvent, even when Dembélé plays. The Frenchman, half hero and half villain, was the star of the night that Valverde returned to the Camp Nou. The fans get hooked on the team as if each game were a final and, therefore, victory is imposed without an excuse so as not to lose Madrid’s path.

4 Ter Stegen, Gavi (Kessié Franck, min. 33), Lewandowski (Ansu Fati, min. 62), Sergi Roberto, Koundé (Marcos Alonso, min. 62), Alex Balde, Pedri (Ferrán Torres, min. 62), Frenkie De Jong, Ousmane Dembélé (Pablo Torre, min. 77), Eric Garcia and Busquets Berenguer, De Marcos (Lekue, min. 60), Nico Williams, Íñigo Martínez, Oier Zarraga (Unai Vencedor, min. 70), Williams (Raúl García, min. 70), Ander Herrera (Dani García, min. 21), Yeray, Unai Simon, Vesga and Yuri goals 1-0 min. 12: Ousmane Dembele. 2-0 min. 18: Sergio Roberto. 3-0 min. 22: Lewandowski. 4-0 min. 73: Ferran Torres. See also Medical warning for Corona recoverers from these chronic diseases Referee Juan Martinez Munuera Yellow cards De Marcos (min. 15), Busquets (min. 71), Eric Garcia (min. 77) and Vesga (min. 89)

Xavi played it out with Dembélé and his answer was unequivocal because there is no memory of a match in which he was right in making all the decisions, very focused, responsible and accurate, aware of the competition that has opened up to play with Lewandowski. Dembélé responds to the figure of those classic wingers who faced and dribbled past defenders without stopping or thinking, and also without fear, convinced that they would not lose the ball but would end up generating an occasion, especially when they overflow in the heat of the fans , few as dedicated as the Camp Nou. The ease with which the azulgrana, and of course Dembélé, begin and end the play is overwhelming lately: the goals fall in a moment like flashes, so that later the team kills the game without remorse, as if every so much in favor or in against it was worth a point in the League.

Dembélé didn’t even have time to discuss Xavi’s latest line-up that seemed to camouflage Pedri. On account of the rotations, the coach touches the eleven each game, sometimes also conditioned by the characteristics of the rival, especially when it comes to teams that have character and speed like Athletic. The ideology is taken for granted because there was no more radical footballer with the style than the current Barça coach. It happens, however, that its application depends on the chosen players, who are many and different, and on their position on the pitch: Dembélé is nothing like Ansu or Ferran, nor is it the same to put De Jong in the middle Center than inside with Busquets and of course it is difficult to see Pedri as a false left winger. No one noticed the carousel because of Dembélé’s sparkling appearance.

A weak Athletic

The Frenchman was destabilizing for Barça and undetectable for an Athletic team that was difficult to understand since Valverde’s formation and was disconcerted by Xavi’s plan. Sancet and Muniain did not appear, two footballers as capital in Athletic as the Williams brothers, surely because the Txingurri He also had a plan to face Barça. The intensity and pressure are non-negotiable, even at the Camp Nou, and the staging was plausible: the rojiblancos pressed hard and covered well and it was difficult for the azulgrana to go deep until Unai Simón. There is no valid antidote, however, for Dembélé, just as solvent as a striker as he is as a passer, a unique soloist to resolve a supposedly choral, tactical game and an emotional point for Valverde.

The unpredictable Dembélé became the most reliable footballer at the Camp Nou. The four plays that he traced ended in a goal: he headed as if he were Kocsis, superior in the jump to Yuri, a temperate center from Lewandowski after the striker reached Unai’s rejection to Dembélé’s own shot. The forwards exchanged roles for 1-0. The Frenchman immediately accompanied Sergi Roberto in the 2-0: the side started to support his career in Dembélé, located as a post on the right side, and released a strong shot that hit Iñigo Martínez to mislead Unai. The 3-0 offered the version of the winger who centers for the Lewandowski shot. The Pole received with his right foot and, after a targeted control, he turned to seat De Marcos and shoot with his left into the Athletic net.

Barça had 22 minutes to knock down Athletic. And in case there was any doubt, to certify that it was not a question of a moment of inspiration but of a full game, Dembélé leaked a goal pass for Ferran before being replaced by Xavi. There was no news from Athletic, which has not won at the Camp Nou for 21 years, Nico Williams denied by Balde, and always very exposed to Barcelona’s landslide.

The azulgrana gain team spirit, they are more compact, balanced and serious, they add players to the cause —De Jong and Balde— and they don’t stop scoring goals with Lewandowski even though the figure yesterday was Dembélé, an old acquaintance of Valverde. The Txingurri He knows that there is no plan that is worth stopping the disconcerting winger, sometimes angel and sometimes demon, amazingly sane last night at the Camp Nou.

