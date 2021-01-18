Moussa Dembélé has started his career at Atlético on the right foot. The 24-year-old French forward began his training sessions with the rojiblanco team this week and the striker has already shown an enormous desire to get physically fit and be at the same level as the rest of his teammates. Dembélé has entered the rojiblanco dressing room well. In the team they understand that the humility and desire that he has shown in the first days of training They will be very good for the Madrid team.

Dembélé, on the other hand, has already commented in the dressing room that he knows the role he will have at the beginning in the team. He knows that Luis Suárez is, in principle, the starting striker and understands that the Uruguayan is one of the best points today. The French footballer respects Luis Suárez, although the entity has also indicated that there will be minutes for all the players in the squad.

The player could debut in one of the two games next week. Atlético play on Thursday against Eibar and on Sunday against Valencia and in some of them they could already have their first minutes with the rojiblanco shirt. El Cholo is eager to get him into the dynamic group and it would not be surprising if he made his debut in one of these games.

Dembélé has had an arm injury, although he has already left it behind. The intention of the footballer is to also make the most of the time he is in the rojiblanco team. Atlético has a non-mandatory purchase option on the player and Dembélé knows that he must take advantage of the opportunities that Cholo gives him to try to continue as rojiblanco next season.

Atlético has Luis Suárez and Dembélé at the top of the attack, in addition to players who can also act at the top, such as Correa and João Félix. Even Vitolo can play as a second striker. And Simeone usually summons Camello, a player from the subsidiary team. One of the usual changes in the rojiblanco coach is that of Luis Suárez, who does not usually finish his games. And that’s where Atlético’s new signing will begin to enter the scene.