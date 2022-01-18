The case is far from solved.

The Ousmane Dembélé case is far from resolved. Indeed, as reported by Sport, everything suggests that we are going to face a clash. Although the player has put himself at the complete disposal of Xavi and promises the coach, who is betting a lot on him, that he wants to continue in the club, everything suggests the opposite.

AGENT – His agent, Moussa Sissoko, according to claims beyond the Pyrenees, has no interest in renewing under the conditions proposed by the club. In the last few hours, however, the story has seen a new, yet another, chapter. On the one hand, the Frenchman who reassured Xavi about his intentions to renew. On the other hand, the agent who made some harsh statements a Radio MonteCarlo. Without leaving too much room for interpretations, Sissoko insisted that the former Borussia Dortmund is further away from Barcelona every day.

SIGNATURE – The only certainty is that, for now, there is not even the … pen to affix the signature. “We do not know what will happen, there is nothing agreed. The managers, with this attitude, do nothing but send my client away. From the beginning we have shown the will to dialogue, but under certain conditions. And it never is. tried to close the door. However they cannot force their hand and threaten us. They say Dembélé, if he doesn’t renew, will spend the next six months without playing. This kind of pressure has no effect. Maybe it can be used to persuade other agents, but certainly not me “.

RIGHT – Sissoko also makes it a question of law. “We are not here to fuel debates on social networks, but we need to know the truth. I admit that our requests are challenging enough, but it is amply demonstrated that decisions related to Ousmane’s career are not only dictated by money, otherwise would not be here. So, at this point, if Barcelona had wanted to negotiate, they could at least try to sit down with us to discuss. Except that at the moment there is no discussion whatsoever, only threats related to not letting him play more in the next few months. And this is prohibited. We will enforce Ousmane’s rights if we find it necessary. “

January 18, 2022

