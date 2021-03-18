France, the current world champions, begins the qualification campaign for the Qatar 2022 World Cup and its coach Didier Deschamps offered his first list on Thursday, with the return of Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembélé. In addition to the Barcelona player, Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombélé and Atlético forward Thomas Lemar return, less than three months before the Eurocup, to play against Ukraine at Stade France on March 24 and travel to Kazakhstan (28) and Bosnia (31).

Dembélé, 23 years old and 21 times international, returns to the team for the first time since November 2018, after experiencing an ordeal in the form of injuries. “Ousmane has chained the matches, he has recovered his athletic abilities, with his ability to make a difference, score goals. It has returned to the level it was, “said Deschamps.

As in recent times, Deschamps has opted for a long list of 26 players, including four goalkeepers. With Deschamps as coach, the final list of 23 to play a major competition has not been much different from the traditional one last, in March.

List of 26 players of the French national team:

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (Fulham / ENG), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham / ENG), Mike Maignan (Lille) and Steve Mandanda (Marseille).

Defenders: Lucas Digne (Everton / ENG), Léo Dubois (Lyon), Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich / GER), Presnel Kimpembe (PSG), Clément Lenglet (Barcelona / ESP), Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid / ESP), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich / GER), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid / ESP) and Kurt Zouma (Chelsea / ENG)

Media: N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea / ENG), Tanguy Ndombélé (Tottenham / ENG), Paul Pogba (Manchester United / ENG), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus / ITA) and Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham / ENG)

Forwards: Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich / GER), Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona / ESP), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea / ENG), Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona / ESP), Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) , Anthony Martial (Manchester United / ENG) and Kylian Mbappé (PSG).