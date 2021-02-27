Dembélé has not appeared in the media since he arrived at Barça because he understands that journalists are his enemies. Sometimes he is not seen in the training field either, especially in previous courses and in this until it was decided that he would stay at the Camp Nou before emigrating to Manchester United (he did not want to go on loan but signed). Nor is he lavish almost in the city, preferring to surround himself with his family at home and often with commanders from the PlayStation in the hand. But if he’s inspired with the ball at his feet, the tricky thing is not seeing him. Sevilla knows it well.

Koeman summoned him during the week, tired of the repeated error of the Barça attackers in the auction. “Ousmane had several occasions against Elche and one must be scored,” said the Dutch coach, who discharged Griezmann of responsibility because he started the year in a great way, even though his sights were out of focus again in February, lacking goals. Dembélé did reply in the Pizjuán.

He did it as a false point because Koeman pulled him in to leave the lane for Alba’s ascents – he played a 3-5-2 with Pedri as a hitch -, well connected with Messi. “It was about putting a fast and deep player next to Leo. That’s why he played and not Griezmann ”, explained the Barça coach. And the goal came out of that relationship. Although he went to the second attempt because at the beginning, Dembélé scored a slalom to the balcony of the area that he defined with a kick that did not disturb Bono.

Aggressive and with very high decibels in terms of intensity, Koeman’s Barça exerted pressure like never before after loss. In one of those, Busquets scraped the ball and gave a pass to Messi, who discounted a pressure line. On the 10th he absorbed it, turned and put it on the run for Dembélé, who solved low and with his left foot. “We had talked about looking for Ousmane’s speed and Leo’s passes … What we wanted came out,” Koeman congratulated himself. It was Dembélé’s second goal in the 15 games the team has played in 2021, after nine dry spells. Tonic of Barça, because in the last six stakes only Messi, Alba, Junior and Trincão had seen the door. Little was known about the rest; Braithwaite adds nine duels without any celebration and Griezmann another six, absent due to injury Coutinho and Fati.

Dembélé’s goal was a blow for Sevilla, but also for goalkeeper Bono, who left the mark of not conceding goals in 556 minutes, the best streak of a goalkeeper in the League since December 2016, when Diego López accumulated 586 minutes. with the Espanyol jacket.

Missing Barcelona of players with a break, Dembélé is known to be important for Koeman and his idea of ​​challenging in the band to finish on the inside. And, with the goal in his pocket, the Frenchman became great. Like in that play on the left that dribbled two to end up passing it to a Messi who finished too high. Or that other shot that ended up in the tangle of rival legs and that Dest reconverted into a kick that only the post dared to spit out.

With 10 minutes remaining, Dembélé was relieved by Braithwaite. But with the triumph in the bag, rounded off by Messi and only spoiled by Araujo (he twisted his left ankle again and relapsed after 15 minutes of shorts), and Pedri, who left with a muscle injury and got off the bus on crutches.