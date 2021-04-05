Better late than never. It took 29 days and seven months, but Barcelona finally has the lead in sight. A single point from Atlético, who still have to visit the Camp Nou at the beginning of May. The Barça team depends on itself to win the League thanks to a saving goal from Dembélé in the 90th minute, a harsh punishment for Valladolid, who had made things very difficult for Barça throughout the game.

Despite having the most decisive week of the season just around the corner, with the classic first and the Cup final against Athletic later, and even with Messi and De Jong warning of sanction, Ronald Koeman repeated his eleven type in front of to the Pucela. For the fifth consecutive day, the 3-4-3 that Barcelona know by heart. Quite the opposite of Sergio González in his Valladolid, who counted a dozen casualties in his squad – six of them due to covid – and had to improvise an alignment of circumstances.

However, the white and violet painting did not notice the collection of absences. What’s more, with an unusual system of three centrals, he gave Barcelona his own medicine. Well pressing up, well folding, Valladolid put the local team in real trouble to the point of being the team that was closest to the goal in the first half.

one

Barcelona Ter Stegen, Mingueza (Araujo, min. 63), De Jong, Lenglet, Dest (Puig, min. 87), Busquets (Braithwaite, min. 63), Pedri (Moriba, min. 77), Alba, Messi, Dembélé and Griezmann (Trincao, min. 63). 0

Valladolid Masip, Janko (Hervías, min. 65), J. Sánchez, Bruno, Olaza, Nacho, Mesa, Alcaraz, Plano, Kodro (Waldo, min. 85) and Guardiola (Marcos André, min. 77). goal: 1-0: min. 90, Dembélé. referee. Jaime Latre (C. Aragonés). He admonished Griezmann, Mingueza and Braithwaite, from Barcelona; and to Bruno, Guardiola and Masip, from Valladolid. He sent off Valladolid’s Plano (min. 79) with a red card. incidents: Match of the 29th round of the League played at the Camp Nou behind closed doors.

Only in the first ten minutes, Kenan Kodro, one of those who benefited from the casualties in attack, enjoyed the first two occasions in two separate centers. The first flocked him by combing the ball Lenglet when the tip was already licking at the far post. The next he would find a shot, an aggressive header that made Ter Stegen’s goal shake. Later, Roque Mesa would cheer up with a couple of shots from outside the area.

Barça’s opportunities, much less clear, were counted by a timid header by Mingueza in a corner and a deflected free-kick from Messi in the front until at the end of the break Pedri shot low from outside the area and forced Masip to stretch, clearing the ball to the post to catch it later.

Koeman returned to 4-3-3 just before halftime, and in the second half at least Barcelona was seen to be more dominating and comfortable on the Valladolid field. However, the pucelano team would hit first with a surprise incorporation of Olaza from the left, which the left-handed center-back finished with a powerful kick to the side of the net. Almost a straight line responded Barça, in a counter led by Messi, which enabled Dembélé to race. Masip avoided the goal with a great hand down and Griezmann failed to head the rebound between sticks.

The Barça coach still didn’t see it clearly, so he made three changes at once: out of Griezmann, Mingueza and Busquets; within Araujo, Braithwaite and Trincao. Barcelona locked up their rival, and even so Valladolid requested a penalty by Jordi Alba in a divided ball, but neither Jaime Latre in the field nor Pizarro Gómez in the VAR considered that it deserved punishment.

Ejection from Plano



Masip, a Barça youth squad, put the padlock on the Pucelana goal, catching a shot from Trincao and aborting an arrival with danger from Jordi Alba. Messi was closer to the goal with a typical low left-foot from the edge, but he narrowly missed the post. Then Valladolid would stay with ten for the final stretch due to the expulsion of Óscar Plano, who saw a direct red for an ugly tackle from behind to Dembélé.

In the last minutes, Barça staged a harassment without knockdown on Masip’s goal. Valladolid defended tooth and nail, so leathery that the locals could barely even shoot. Only in the 90th minute, in a desperately badly cleared De Jong cross, Dembélé aimed Masip at the far post with his left foot.

The victory, the sixth in a row, places Barça in second place just one point behind the leadership and with a dynamics diametrically opposed to that of Atlético, a sea of ​​doubts in 2021. Valladolid has gone through five games without winning and their permanence is complicated , three points from the descent.