As we all expected, Dembélé has finally rejected Barça’s renewal offer. The club is clear that they want him to continue, but that they are not willing to make a salary increase. That is why the Frenchman has decided not to continue and go free next summer, taking advantage of the fact that his contract with the Blaugrana team ends.
The journalist Gerard Romer has commented that in a desperate move, the sports director, Mateu Alemany, has informed Dembélé that if he does not renew, he will not play with Barça anymore, and will have to finish the season in the stands. This decision is a clear strategy to try to pressure the player to renew, although the club could make this threat effective, since for that they have signed Ferran Torres, in addition to Xavi’s confidence in the youth squad. The coach could have a leading role in all this mess, as he has always stated that he is not in favor of having footballers in the stands.
Faced with this situation, the club could seek an immediate exit, although for this it must have the approval of the player, who knows that in the summer he will be free to sign for any team and seems in no hurry, despite the fact that there is a World Cup in less than one year.
The agreed departure is undoubtedly the best option for everyone, but it seems that the club’s pulse will not tremble and if Dembélé does not give in, he will have to stay until the summer, watching football in the stands, something that due to his injuries, has been quite usual.
From the club they admit to being very upset and disappointed with the attitude of the Frenchman, who has not had any gesture with Barça, despite having passed through the club with more pain than glory. The offer that his agent demanded was insulting, more typical of a world-class footballer such as Mbappé, but Dembélé has not shown that he deserves even half of it.
