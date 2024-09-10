Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The break for the “international agenda” matches has come to an end for the French national team, after playing two matches against Italy 1-3 and Belgium 2-0. The players returned to their clubs to resume their local league matches and prepare for the European Champions League matches.

Paris Saint-Germain winger Ousmane Dembele was one of the stars of Les Bleus’ last match against Belgium, scoring a wonderful goal. When he returned to Paris, he preferred to talk about his club Saint-Germain, especially since the start of the season was successful for him, as he scored a goal and made two assists in three matches, and the team topped the French league with a perfect score of 9 points.

It was clear that Dembele intends to perform better than last season, not only for himself, but in cooperation with his teammates, and he announced his ambitions for this season, which are certainly much higher than last season.

Speaking to the French TV channel, Dembele, the former Stade Rennais and Barcelona player, said: Things are going well at Saint-Germain. We have a great group and talented players, and they have quickly adapted to the tactics and thinking of the Spanish coach Luis Enrique, who I see as a great “coach”. We all hope to achieve a better job than last season.

Dembele added: We have been playing good football since the beginning of the season, and we are doing our best to win and avoid the negatives of last season.

Dembele’s interview with the French TV channel came after the victory over Belgium, and he was one of the stars of the match.

Apart from the beautiful goal he scored in the match, he performed a wonderful dribble that everyone talked about, whether at the Groupama Stadium, Lyon’s stadium, or on social media, with audio and video, when he was able to pass the ball between the legs of the Belgian winger Jerome Doku, who is also known to be an excellent dribbler. The funny thing is that the latter had a smile on his face after Dembele did what he did.