Xavi Hernández already warned in the press conference prior to the match against Athletic: the club was not going to allow the situation of uncertainty with Ousmane Dembélé to last another day. As the player, nor his agent, have shown signs of life, Barcelona considers that the striker has rejected the offer, so a new scenario opens up, with the priority challenge of not perpetuating the situation. In fact, Xavi, after meeting, this Wednesday night, with the director of football, Mateu Alemany, has decided not to summon Dembélé and leave him in Barcelona, ​​so that the club openly exposes his new reality to him: or accept a transfer or you will be released immediately. In the worst case, unilateral dismissal could be given to leave the matter in the hands of the courts. What is clear is that Dembélé will never put on the Blaugrana jersey again, but in no case will the experience with Ilaix Moriba be repeated, of having the player in the stands until June 30, since Dembélé’s departure will be imminent.

Confirmed the absence of Dembélé, the great novelty in the list is the presence of Martin Braithwaite, who brought forward his return a few days, after confirming the last-minute withdrawal of Memphis Depay, due to an overload in the hamstring of his left leg. The Danish striker was discharged minutes before traveling to Bilbao, returning to a call-up four months after his injury.

The injured Eric Garcia and Sergi Roberto are still out, joined this week by Samuel Umtiti, who recently underwent surgery for a fracture in his right foot that will keep him in the dry dock for three months. Likewise, forward Luuk de Jong is another of the notable absences on the list, in his case due to suspension.

The complete list of footballers who are summoned for the round of 16 match against Athletic (9:30 p.m.) in San Mamés is as follows: Ter Stegen, Net, Dest, Pique, Lenglet, Alves, Alba, Sergio Busquets, Mingueza, Frankie, pedri, Ferran, fati, Riqui Puig, Braithwaite, Nico, Tenas, Jutglà, Gavi, Abde Y Bucket.

#Dembélé #list