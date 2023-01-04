Without being the superstar that the club expected, it is a fact that under the command of Xavi Ousmane Dembélé it has grown exponentially. The Frenchman is one of the attackers of the culé squad that has the most impact on the scoreboards, only behind Robert Lewandowski, thus, the blaugranas have revalued the former Borussia Dortmund after living a war with him and his representation team during the summer market.
In the same way, the Frenchman has once again become a desired footballer within the market, in recent days, Ousmane has been linked to some of the most powerful teams on the planet, one of them Chelsea, who want his signature. for several months ago and others the PSG, because the team from the capital of France does not view his arrival with a bad eye, mainly because the player is one of the requests of Kylian Mbappé.
To this, Barcelona’s position is clear, there is not the slightest willingness to negotiate the transfer of the Frenchman, the team that wishes to close his signing must pay his exit clause that in this winter market amounts to 100 million euros and that in the summer will drop to only 50 million, that is the only way by which the suitors of the Frenchman will be able to sign the player. In the same way, within the city of Barcelona there is already talk of the renewal of the winger, as he is a key piece of Xavi.
#Dembélé #club #pays #clause
