Moussa Dembélé arrived at Atlético in January and had hardly any opportunities, but his good attitude and the gestures that he has been offering have dazzled the fans. They are still recent in memory their dances for Zorrilla to celebrate the League and now he continues to be a red-and-white homeland. The front has brought the colors of Atleti to Conakry and brag about it on social media.

The French has given his shirt with him 19 among boys from the capital of Guinea and he has taught the joy of the little footballers: “My red and white soldiers. The joy in his eyes is … A love and passion without limits. “Another detail of the footballer, who has been very comfortable at Atlético, despite the fact that among some things he has not had the minutes that he would have liked.

For all that, it is difficult for Dembélé to continue next season on the team. The sports management is looking for a battering ram, but Lyon’s doesn’t seem like the first option. He would like to continue, but all parties are aware that it is not easy. To begin with, because the club that owns his rights is asking 35 million euros for his signing. But all this could change as the weeks progress. Meanwhile, Dembélé continues to boast of red and white colors around the world …