The French footballer had to withdraw from the field of play against Hungary after having entered from the bench and played half an hour of play. According L’Équipe, you could have to undergo knee surgery and be out for up to three months.
Didier Deschamps decided to bring in the French winger for Adrien Rabiot when the Gauls lost (1-0) to Hungary. Nine minutes later, a goal from his compatriot and teammate meant the final draw (1-1). However, in the middle of the search for the second goal and with three minutes to go, he was injured.
The coach mentioned that he had suffered a blow to the knee tendon, but since L’Équipe It is noted that he could have to undergo surgery and that this would make him out of combat for three months. The French team has already announced that the footballer says goodbye to the Eurocup and, from the media, it ensures that there will be no replacement to replace him in the call.
Ousmane Dembélé is in a particular situation at FC Barcelona, ending his contract in 2022 and with the possibility of being sold this summer to get something for his departure. In this context, a possible revaluation in the Eurocopa was interesting for the Catalans, but the opposite will happen according to the injury suffered in the last match.
