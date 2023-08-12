Ousmane Dembélé is already a new footballer for Paris Saint Germain. Fútbol Club Barcelona and the French team put an end this Saturday to a soap opera that had been resolved for days and made what was an open secret official. The ‘Mosquito’ leaves the culé entity six years after his arrival, leaving barely 25 million euros of the 50 million that the transfer has meant in the Barça coffers and commits himself to his new club until 2028, when he will already be 31 years.

Thus ends a soap opera that had been entrenched for a long time. Barça wanted a bigger part of the cake that the 50 million euros of the transfer represented, but the player’s representative was not willing to give up the 50% that belonged to him by contract. The culés retained the transfer as a measure of pressure, but the rush to register players, the need to enter money to advance other operations and the immovable position of the representative have tipped the balance towards the division of the loot on both sides.

Dembélé signs with PSG until 2028 and thus ends six years of disappointment, of what could have been and was not. He arrived at Barcelona in 2017 as one of the replacements after Neymar’s departure after Barça paid 105 million euros and 40 more in variables to Borussia Dortmund. The expectations were high but they were cut short as the injuries made their way. Up to 13 times he was in the dry dock at the end, something that has hindered his progression. His almost 700 days out have left his tally of games played at just 185, in which he has scored 62 goals and has won three Leagues, two Copas del Rey and two Spanish Super Cups.

a happy footballer



Paris Saint Germain once again snatches one of its main stars from Barcelona as it did with Neymar in 2017, when he paid 222 million euros. Nasser Al -Khelaifi, key in that operation, was once again euphoric with his new footballer. “We are delighted to welcome Ousmane Dembélé to Paris Saint-Germain, where he will be an important and committed player for our club. He has the required attitude for all our players, “said the French club’s chief executive in a new dart to Kylian Mbappé, still far from Luis Enrique’s discipline.

Dembélé will wear, for now, the number 23 shirt waiting for what may happen until the end of the transfer market. Mbappé, with the 7, and Neymar, with the 10, could go out and leave a more attractive number free for a player who was satisfied with the change of scenery. “I am very happy to join Paris Saint-Germain and looking forward to playing in my new colours. I hope to continue growing here and make all the fans of the club proud”, stated the ‘Mosquito’.