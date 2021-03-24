Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

French star Osman Dembele (23 years) has suffered severe suffering from his many injuries since his arrival in Barcelona in the summer of 2017, but he was able to return this season to his high form, which prompted Didier Deschamps, the coach of the French national team, to include him again for the “roosters”, after an absence It lasted 858 days, since the team gathered in November 2018, a period that witnessed many injuries and few periods of brilliance and creativity with his Spanish club Barcelona.

In an interview with the French sports channel “Telefoot”, Dembele admitted the fact that he was very weak to the point of “emaciation”, or more precisely, he was a “fragile” player when he arrived in Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund for 105 million euros, but he regained this season. His entire physical and artistic form, after getting rid of the long-haunted injuries during the past two seasons.

Dembele, who won the 2018 World Cup in Russia with the “roosters” team, added that the Catalan team’s medical apparatus made a great effort to equip it and restore it to the level it was at when he was a player in the “Bundesliga”.

He said: I work on myself a lot, and do my best in the stadium, and my physical condition has improved and I have become more prepared, and I have benefited a lot from the club’s fitness coaches, as well as the way they train and prepare for matches. In short, everything has changed for the better.

He commented on all his physical problems, saying: The past two years were life experiences, I had to live them with a smile on my face.

It is noteworthy that Dembele only played 23 games in various competitions, during his first season 2017-2018 with «Barca», and the next season was worse, as he only played 9 games in the 2018-2019 season, and he faced many problems due to various injuries between muscle and Ankles, knees and legs, which made him spend most of his time in the club’s clinic, but he regained his form this season 2020-2021 and scored 8 goals and made 4 goals, in 35 games in which he participated, in various competitions, and the total of what he played since coming to Barcelona reached 109 matches, shaking During which the opponents nets 28 times and scored 20 goals.