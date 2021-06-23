Yet another injury. And they are already … You don’t know. Ousmane Dembelé suffered an ailment againa muscle in his right leg and this is also quite serious. Leaves you safe without the rest of the Eurocup and a priori he will not play a football game again in the next 4 months.
It’s a real shame, because after his first three years in the Barcelona would have injured nine times and would have missed up to 80 games, in this season those injuries that had punished him so much they had respected him much more. I had only been on leave in December for 3 weeks and for a match in April.
In the end, Dembelé gives the feeling of being a want and cannot. Especially in the Catalan team, which is after all the one that he bet very strongly on him. 105 million euros paid to Borussia Dortmund in 2017 to be the one who owed cover the hole of Neymar, that that summer he had gone to Paris Saint Germain.
Dembélé: long-term absence due to his injury in the Euro and no treatment in the renewal with Barcelona
The French winger was again injured muscularly and will miss the remainder of the European Championship. According to L’Équipe, she could undergo surgery and be out for three months.
Let’s see maybe “being as good as Neymar” was asking too much of him. But still, it has left to be desired. When the injuries have respected him, he has had good performance and has even amazed in some games, but I think something more could be expected from French. Now, at only 24 years old, he may be a great asset for sale at the club.
Because on a financial level the hardships are very great. The logical thing is that there are succulent offers for Dembelé and it does not seem that his departure is going to mean a great loss at a sporting level for Barcelona. That is why it would not surprise me that over the next two months, and until the transfer market closes, the Frenchman finds a new destination.
After all, the Dembelé’s contract ends in 2022. Selling it this summer is an opportunity to cut out for him. If it is not done, it will most likely go away free in 12 months. Because, today, it seems difficult to think that Barcelona will renew it. And more after this injury.
