For the first time since he arrived in the summer of 2017, Ousmane Dembélé is an indisputable player at Barça. For the first time, too, he has played 23 consecutive games. And since 2021 began, it has totaled 955 minutes. In 2020, he had only played 365 minutes with Koeman. “Physically I have changed, everything has changed,” says the Frenchman in an interview on Telefoot. There was no longer any hope in Dembélé, who ends his contract in June 2022 and, football things, was the key for Depay to come six months ago; and now it will become the subject of debate: renewal or sale.

Once again, the master key was held by Koeman. It has improved the physical preparation of the Frenchman (those preventive warm-ups in preseason), he has reduced his level of error in decision-making; and a new position in the player has even been invented. Just when he saw that the 4-3-3 was running out of gas, he decided to place him as a forward at Sánchez Pizjuán to make Koundé and Diego Carlos think. The result was a success that was repeated in the second leg of the Cup against Sevilla and in Anoeta. And that he could have a memorable night in Paris, where he missed with the sword.

Dembélé’s life at Barça had been hell since he arrived in the summer of 2017. Declared in absentia in Dortmund, almost the first thing he did at Barça was seriously injure himself in Getafe. Since then, everything has gone from bad to worse for Dembélé, even that missed opportunity that was 4-0 against Liverpool in the first leg of the 2019 semifinal. Football changes. Now Dembélé is indisputable at Barça, the club is considering renewal. More care is taken and good work has a reward. The sober Deschamps has called him again to represent the world champion.

