“Now they call me Etoo“said recently Ousmane Dembélé in an interview with beIN Sports. I was happy in her new position forward that Koeman It was invented in the Sánchez Pizjuán League match (0-2), goal included from the Frenchman, who also made an important goal to start the comeback against Sevilla in the second leg of the Cup semifinal. Dembéléwell, it seemed having consolidated in the 3-4-2-1 by Koeman. He could play alongside Griezmann and Messi, or only with the Argentine depending on whether De Jong played in the center of the field or as a free player in the country.

But return of Piqué in the cup final waved the board. And Dembélé lost his place in La Cartuja. That day, Griezmann, who had been a substitute in the Classical, was the starter and he was very good. So much that scored 1-0 and since then has not stopped Score goals (Villarreal, Valencia) and to attend. And Dembélé has gone from living his happiest days as a Barça player to seeing again threatened your site, Y alternate. From the Clásico has only played 30 minutes. Today, except for surprise and tactical movement of the Koeman-Schreuder tandem, he will be a substitute.

His substitution, as Koeman wanted to make clear yesterday, it has to do with strictly football reasons, but the matter of his renewal is also thinning again something the communication with the French. The Barça wants me to continue, but the player has not yet given clear signals. That creates uncertainty.